Hornets' Terry Rozier: Late scratch Wednesday
Rozier is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee soreness, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Rozier wasn't on the Hornets' injury report prior to being ruled out, and he'll end up missing a game for the first time this season. In his absence, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon are candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 versus Houston•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting performance in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Powers team to victory•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 13•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Misses every single field goal•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Bounces back against Blazers•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...