Hornets' Terry Rozier: Late scratch Wednesday

Rozier is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee soreness, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Rozier wasn't on the Hornets' injury report prior to being ruled out, and he'll end up missing a game for the first time this season. In his absence, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon are candidates to see expanded roles.

