Rozier managed 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block during Wednesday's 119-98 win over Cleveland.

Rozier finished with a team best offensively, as the guard tallied at least 23 points for a sixth time across his past eight performances. It was also the former Louisville product's third time recording at least seven assists and seven rebounds in the same game. After scoring just five points against the Heat on Feb. 17, Rozier is averaging 25.5 points over his past four contests.