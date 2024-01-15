Rozier posted 26 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 loss to the Heat.

Rozier led all Hornets in scoring, threes made and assists while finishing perfect from the free throw line and adding a handful of rebounds in a balanced showing. Rozier has connected on four or more threes in seven games this season, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last four contests.