Rozier scored 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3 Pt, 5-6 FT) with five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes against the Pacers on Wednesday.

It wasn't a pretty start for Rozier after shooting just 2-of-7 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range in the first half. He got hot in the second half, hitting a three on his first shot attempt of the third and finishing with 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting over the final two quarters. He also recorded three assists in the second half while going 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.