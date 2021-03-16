Rozier went for 26 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in the win over the Kings on Monday.

Rozier hit a triple with under a minute to go and then sank two free throws to ice the game. He has struggled with his shot lately, going 18-for-45 (40 percent) over his last three outings. While Rozier is a good source for points and some steals, he typically won't add much in the way of rebounds or assists.