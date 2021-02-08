Rozier posted 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block over 30 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards.

Rozier scored 15 points in his return to the court Friday, and he put up his second-highest scoring total of the season in Sunday's win over Washington. The 26-year-old shot 64.3 percent from the field and led the team on the scoreboard. He's now averaging 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 30.7 minutes per game across his past six appearances.