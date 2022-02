Rozier ended Sunday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Pistons with 33 points (12-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 41 minutes.

Rozier turned in his second-best scoring performance of the season in the OT loss. His great all-around line caps off an excellent February, averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 11 games. Rozier's fantasy value is equally vital on a roster that generates a lot more attention from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.