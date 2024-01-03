Rozier recorded 34 points (13-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over Sacramento.

Rozier missed Charlotte's previous game due to an illness, but his performance Tuesday reflected no lingering effects of the ailment. The veteran guard led all scorers in the contest with 34 points, and he was especially productive down the stretch, pouring in 14 points in the final period. Rozier has been on a heater over his past two games, averaging 38.0 points on 58.7 percent shooting from the field while knocking down a combined 11 triples.