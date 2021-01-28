Rozier scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Rozier led the Hornets in scoring despite a relatively inefficient shooting performance. After a brief stretch of quiet performances, Rozier has bounced back to score 24 and 20 points in his last two contests. Rozier also continues to contribute on the defensive end of the floor, as he's averaging career-best marks of 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game to this point in the campaign.