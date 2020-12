Rozier scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's preseason win over Orlando.

Rozier continued to build up his workload in the preseason, approaching his playing time average from last season. He filled the stat sheet, though fell behind both LaMelo Ball and Devonte' Graham in terms of usage. Rozier's role in the offense could slip a bit further when Gordon Hayward (finger) is able to return to the floor.