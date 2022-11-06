Rozier chipped in 25 points (9-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 98-94 loss to the Nets.

Rozier returned to the Hornets lineup on Saturday after missing the team's last seven games with an ankle injury and recorded his highest scoring output of the season with 25 points, which also led the team. The Hornets guard connected six three pointers in the game, including two in the fourth quarter, though his effort would fall short as the Hornets coughed up the lead and suffered their fourth loss in a row. Rozier will look to help get Charlotte back on track at home against the Wizards on Monday.