Rozier ended with 25 points (10-24 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 loss to the Bulls.

Rozier provided a spark offensively for Charlotte, leading all players in Wednesday's game in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and adding a handful of rebounds. Rozier has posted at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in three games this season, including in two straight outings.