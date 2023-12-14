Rozier racked up 28 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to the Heat.

Rozier led all Hornets players in threes made and scoring while handing out a team-high-tying assist mark and leading all players in steals in a well-balanced performance. Rozier has taken his game to the next level as of late, posting at least 20 points and seven assists in six straight contests. Rozier also set a season high in steals, having swiped three or more steals twice this year.