Rozier (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Rozier was unavailable for the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break due to a right hand sprain, but he'll likely be back in action when the team resumes play Friday. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaged 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.