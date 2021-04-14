Rozier (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Rozier sat out Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to left knee tendinitis. Across his past five appearances, he's averaged 18.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether Rozier will have any restrictions if he's ultimately active.
