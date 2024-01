Rozier (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Rozier exploded for a season-high 42 points against the Suns on Friday but was sidelined for Monday's loss to Denver due to an illness. He was initally listed as probable for that contest but was downgraded to questionable the following morning and ruled out before tipoff. If Rozier returns Tuesday, he'll likely garner heavy usage, as the Hornets remain without Gordon Hayward (calf) and LaMelo Ball (ankle).