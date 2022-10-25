Rozier (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.

Rozier will miss a second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. The combo guard saw an increased role in the first two games of the season with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, but Rozier picked up an injury of his own, leaving Dennis Smith, James Bouknight and Theo Maledon to handle the majority of the backcourt minutes against Atlanta on Sunday. If Rozier is sidelined again Wednesday, expect the aforementioned trio to see increased roles once again.