Rozier (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's game against San Antonio.
A bruised hip forced Rozier out of Saturday's loss to the Clippers, but the issue doesn't look to be anything that will cost him additional time. Expect Rozier to be in the stating lineup at his usual spot Monday night as the Hornets enter a four-game week.
