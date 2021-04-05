Rozier recorded 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block Sunday in a 116-86 loss to the Celtics.

The Hornets were dominated Sunday, but Rozier played his part. He ended a two-game streak of bad shooting nights by logging his sixth game since March 22 with at least 20 points. Rozier is also subject to an improvement in value, as both Gordon Hayward (foot) and LaMelo Ball (wrist) will sit out for a minimum of four weeks recovering from their respective injuries.