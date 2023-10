Rozier was a standout in offseason practices, Sam Perley of NBA.com reports.

Coach Steve Clifford singled out Rozier for his work ethic and it's worth noting that he arrived in Charlotte a month early to prepare for the season. With LaMelo Ball healthy and running the point, Rozier will be in a more familiar role. Rozier was carrying a foot injury at the end of the 2022-23 season, but that should be well behind him now.