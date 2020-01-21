Hornets' Terry Rozier: Misses every single field goal
Rozier had four points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 106-86 loss against the Magic.
Rozier started January on a strong note, but he has failed to score more than five points in two of his last four outings while shooting 33.3 percent from the field over that span. He seems to have cooled off, but he is still averaging 21.2 points per game during the first month of 2020. He will face another tough matchup Friday as the Hornets will play against the Bucks in Paris.
