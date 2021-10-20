Rozier (ankle) is now listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana.

Rozier was initially listed as probable, but the Hornets have downgraded the guard to questionable on their latest injury report, so it's possible his sprained right ankle hasn't healed quite as quickly as expected. Rozier will still have a chance to play in the opener, but his status will be worth closely monitoring in the hours leading up to the 7:00 PM ET tip.