Hornets' Terry Rozier: Nears double-double
Rozier had 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 83-73 win over the Bulls.
Rozier's role has been reduced to the one of Charlotte's second-best scoring option behind Devonte' Graham and while he is scoring at a decent rate -- scoring in double figures in all but three games thus far -- while also shooting a career-high 42.4 percent from the field. He will try to keep producing Sunday at Indiana.
