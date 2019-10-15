Hornets' Terry Rozier: Nears triple-double in Monday's win
Rozier produced 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Rozier was remarkable, committing just one turnover while falling a few boards and dimes shy of a triple double without even earning 30-plus minutes. In case it's not clear, Rozier is a stellar bet to stuff the stat sheet on an almost nightly basis this season, though expecting efficiency may be a recipe for disappointment.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Strong effort in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Set for increased role•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Agrees to deal with Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Rights renounced by Boston•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Game 1 win•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times