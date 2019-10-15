Hornets' Terry Rozier: Nears triple-double in Monday's win

Rozier produced 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Rozier was remarkable, committing just one turnover while falling a few boards and dimes shy of a triple double without even earning 30-plus minutes. In case it's not clear, Rozier is a stellar bet to stuff the stat sheet on an almost nightly basis this season, though expecting efficiency may be a recipe for disappointment.