Hornets' Terry Rozier: Nets just 10 points Monday

Rozier posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-96 loss to the Raptors.

Rozier's first year as a true starting point guard has been a roller coaster. His potential as a three-and-D player means he can post some great fantasy games, but his subpar passing and generally inefficient two-point shooting gives him a low floor as well. While Rozier is on a pace for a career-high 53.0 true-shooting percentage, his assist-to-turnover ratio is just 1.5, and he's often outplayed by his teammate Devonte' Graham.