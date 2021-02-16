Rozier and the Hornets will not play Wednesday against the Bulls or Friday against the Nuggets after the games were postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The postponements stem from positive COVID-19 tests within the Spurs, who faced off against the Hornets on Sunday. Charlotte will now conduct contact tracing before resuming play. As of now, Charlotte's next scheduled game is Saturday against Golden State.
