Rozier finished Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes.

Listed as probable heading into the day with a calf injury, Rozier suited up and didn't face any limitations from a minutes or performance standpoint. He's now cleared the 20-point mark in six of the last seven games while averaging 6.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 triples, but his production has proven much more useful in points leagues due to his poor efficiency. Rozier is shooting just 41.6 percent from the field (on 19.6 attempts per game) and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line (on 3.4 attempts) over that seven-game stretch.