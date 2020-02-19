Hornets' Terry Rozier: Not on injury report
Rozier was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Chicago.
Rozier missed the final game before the break due to a sore left knee, but he was able to practice Tuesday and has now been cleared of the injury report. Expect Rozier to slot back into the starting lineup alongside Devonte' Graham.
