Rozier (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Rozier will be back following a one-game absence. Fewer minutes will be available for Theo Maledon, Bryce McGowens and James Bouknight, though Dennis Smith's (ankle) injury may keep that trio in the rotation.
