Rozier (thumb) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Rozier's availability was expected after he was deemed probable for Monday's matchup due to his left thumb sprain. He's been solid since returning from a groin injury that sidelined him for most of November, averaging 23.7 points, 8.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.