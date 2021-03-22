Rozier (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Rozier exited Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised hip, but he'll be able to suit up against San Antonio. Rozier has averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 29.4 minutes per game across his past five appearances.
