Rozier (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Magic.

Rozier will miss three straight games due to a right ankle sprain. The Hornets are on the first night of a back-to-back, so he may return to the lineup Saturday, but there is no indication when he will rejoin the team. With Rozier and LaMelo Ball (ankle) out, Dennis Smith and Kelly Oubre are expected to start with James Bouknight and Theo Maledon being the primary backups in the backcourt Friday.