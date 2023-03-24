Rozier (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.

No surprises here, as Rozier was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. His next chance to play will be a rematch against Dallas on March 26. Dennis Smith Jr. will get the start in Rozier's absence, and Svi Mykhailiuk will look to build on his momentum after scoring 15 points versus the Pelicans on Thursday.