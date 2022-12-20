Rozier (hip) is out for Monday's contest against the Kings.
After exiting Charlotte's previous contest early, Rozier is officially out Monday. This will mark the Louisville product's ninth missed contest of the season. Rozier's next chance to rejoin the Hornet's lineup comes Wednesday against the Clippers.
