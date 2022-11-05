Rozier (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nets, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Rozeir has been deemed doubtful for the Hornets' previous seven games, so his questionable designation is cause for optimism. Still, his final status will presumably be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off. With LaMelo Ball (ankle), Caleb Martin (quad) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) all out again, Dennis Smith, Kelly Oubre, James Bouknight and Jalen McDaniels would all be in line for relatively heavy workloads should Rozier ultimately miss another game.