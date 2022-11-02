Rozier (ankle) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Bulls.
Rozier was already termed doubtful leading up to the contest, so the downgrade to out hardly comes as a surprise. This has been the process for the Hornets regarding Rozier for a while now, so it will be more notable when Rozier gets an upgrade on the injury report to questionable or better. His next chance to play arrives Friday in Memphis.
