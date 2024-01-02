Rozier (illness) will not play Monday against Denver.
An illness will prevent Rozier from following up on his 42-point explosion from Friday's loss to Phoenix. Charlotte closes a back-to-back set Tuesday against Sacramento, putting Rozier at risk of another absence. Cody Martin and PJ Washington will likely shoulder sizable offensive burden for the Hornets, while Nick Smith and Ish Smith will have enlarged roles in the backcourt Monday.
