The Hornets announced Tuesday that Rozier (groin) will miss Wednesday's home game and Friday's road matchup, both of which are against Washington.

An MRI confirmed that Rozier is dealing with an adductor strain, and he'll be re-evaluated after Charlotte's next two games. This means the earliest we could see Rozier return is Nov. 12 against the Knicks. In Rozier's absence, LaMelo Ball will likely have heavy usage, Brandon Miller figures to remain in the starting lineup and Theo Maledon could see extended minutes off the bench.