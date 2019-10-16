Hornets' Terry Rozier: Out Wednesday

Rozier is out for Wednesday's preseason contest against Detroit with left knee tendinitis.

Rozier's knee injury doesn't appear to be too severe, as his absence Wednesday is likely a precaution action taken by the Hornets. Teammate Devonte' Graham figures to see an increase workload in the final exhibition game of the year for the Hornets.

