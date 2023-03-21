Rozier finished Monday's 115-109 win over the Pacers with 23 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, two steals and one rebound in 37 minutes.

Rozier had attempted just five free throws over his previous four contests, but he made a more concerted effort to get to the line Monday and cashed in on those opportunities. The perfect showing from the free-throw line helped make up for another inefficient outing from the field, something that fantasy managers have already come to expect from Rozier. Since he's converting at a 41.5 percent rate from the field for the season on a whopping 19.1 attempts per game, Rozier retains far more value in point leagues, where his poor percentage isn't taken into account. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) out of the lineup for the past three weeks, Rozier has been a top-50 performer in points leagues during that stretch.