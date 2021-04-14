Rozier (knee) will play and start Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Rozier will make his return after missing Tuesday's loss to the Lakers with tendinitis in his knee. The issue will definitely be something to monitor down the stretch, but for now it doesn't appear to be anything that will cause Rozier to miss extended time. Caleb Martin figures to shift to the bench with Rozier back in the lineup.
