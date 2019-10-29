Hornets' Terry Rozier: plays effecively in loss
Rozier logged 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Monday's 111-96 loss to the Clippers.
Rozier is adapting nicely to his new home in Charlotte, but his job as floor general is one that is already being usurped by Devonte' Graham, who's already logged 30 assists in three games. We may begin to categorize Rozier as more of a pure scoring threat over anything else, especially if Graham continues to improve.
