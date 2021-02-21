Rozier scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's win over the Warriors.

Rozier was Chartotte's hero Saturday, draining two late free throws following Draymond Green's ejection to even things up and then hitting the game-winning shot under pressure. Rozier also continued his stellar play of recent days, as he surpassed the 30-point mark for the fourth straight game and is averaging 28.6 points per game in seven appearances during the current month.