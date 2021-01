Rozier recorded 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-108 loss to the Raptors.

With Gordon Hayward (hip) sidelined, Rozier put on his fourth 20-point performance of the season while handing out five assists for just the third time this season. He hasn't gotten to the free-throw line in two games, but that figures to change soon.