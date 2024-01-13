Rozier registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 135-99 loss to San Antonio.
Rozier struggled to make a significant impact on offense Friday, though to be fair, the Hornets struggled massively as a whole and couldn't even reach the 100-point plateau, which seems extremely common these days. Rozier should remain relevant in all formats due to his scoring and playmaking prowess, but he's also expected to see a decrease in his touches and upside now that LaMelo Ball is back in the backcourt mix.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 22 points in another loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Erupts for 39 in OT loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting display Friday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Leads team with big fourth quarter•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Listed as probable•