Rozier registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 135-99 loss to San Antonio.

Rozier struggled to make a significant impact on offense Friday, though to be fair, the Hornets struggled massively as a whole and couldn't even reach the 100-point plateau, which seems extremely common these days. Rozier should remain relevant in all formats due to his scoring and playmaking prowess, but he's also expected to see a decrease in his touches and upside now that LaMelo Ball is back in the backcourt mix.