Rozier had 16 points (5-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.

Rozier shot just 5-of-17 from the field Sunday, continuing a trend that managers will be hoping comes to an end soon. With the Hornets going nowhere fast, Rozier should be in a position to hoist as many shots as he wants down the stretch. Unfortunately, that could also mean he delivers a huge blow to your field goal percentage. Anyone rostering will at least be hoping he can offset his flaws by upping his production in both assists and steals.