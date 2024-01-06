Rozier produced 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 104-91 loss to Chicago.

Rozier didn't have a good performance and needed 17 shots to score 15 points, although to be fair, the entire Hornets team struggled on offense outside of Miles Bridges. Rozier at least extended his streak of games with 15 or more points to seven appearances, and he should remain an integral part of Charlotte's offensive scheme, even if he has subpar shooting performances from time to time. During that seven-game stretch, Rozier is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.