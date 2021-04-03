Rozier mustered 15 points (6-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Pacers.

Rozier might have ended with 15 points, but this was a shooting performance he'd like to forget as soon as possible. Rozier has scored 15 or fewer points in two straight games, but he continues to play a pivotal role for the Hornets offensively and has scored in double-digits in seven straight contests, putting up at least 20 points in five of those outings. With that in mind, Rozier should be able to bounce back sooner rather than later.