Hornets' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting performance in loss
Rozier notched 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss at San Antonio.
Rozier got off to a surprisingly hot start in January, but he has gone ice cold of late. Over his last five games, the former Celtics point guard is averaging 15.6 points but shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from deep while attempting 13.6 shots per game. He will probably find a way to score due to nightly volume, but those efficiency woes certainly conspire against his upside.
