Hornets' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting performance
Rozier had eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 loss against the Hawks.
Rozier failed to reach the 10-point plateau just for the third time this season, but this poor outing shouldn't reduce his value as a solid scoring option on a struggling team. The five-year pro is known for his efficiency struggles, but he is still shooting over 40 percent from the field for the first time in his career and remains a solid fantasy asset even if he is not the team's go-to guy on offense anymore.
